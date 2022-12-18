Pakistani actress Dur-e-Fishan reveals how many times she faced harassment in showbiz

Pakistan actress Dur-e-Fishan revealed that she has never faced harassment during shoots and believes that the showbiz has become much safer for females over the past few years.

In an interview, she said that she likes to work in one drama at a time and the script first goes through her mother. However, Dur-e-Fishan said that the script of Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi didn’t reach her mother.

The actress revealed that she belongs to a strict family where there were restrictions on watching television and using mobile phone. I didn’t have a cellphone till I completed my A-levels, Dur-e-Fishan revealed.

To a question, she said that her parents did not want her to join the showbiz because it was instilled in their minds that the women were harassed. However, I say it honestly that during the past two years, I did not feel harassment, she said.

According to the actress, one of the reasons for not encountering any unpleasant incident could be that she worked with big production houses and actors who always looked after her.

Dur-e-Fishan also praised singer Meesha Shafi for raising voice against harassment, and she believes it to be a primary reason behind the showbiz industry becoming safer for female actors.

“Now every person is scared, they know their limits,” she added.