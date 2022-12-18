Won’t tolerate a word against ex-army chief Bajwa in future: Punjab CM Elahi

A day after the announcement of the dissolution of Punjab and KP assemblies by former prime minister Imran Khan during which he blamed former army chief General (retd) Qamar Bajwa for hatching the conspiracy to topple his government, Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi said that he would not hear a word against the retired military chief in future and would be the first to raise voice against it.

In an interview with a private television channel, he talked about relations with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan saying that he was not against Khan’s party but its members should avoid talking about their ‘patron’.

General (retd) Bajwa was our patron and they [PTI] should not be ungrateful, Punjab CM said.

Referring to Imran address where he blamed Bajwa for toppling PTI government, Elahi expressed displeasure saying that it was wrong of Imran Khan to talk about former military chief while he was sitting beside him.

He also censured ex-ISI chief General (retd) Faiz Hameed saying that he was against Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) and did so many wrongs with them.