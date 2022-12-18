Islamabad police recover body of teenage waste picker hanging from tree

Islamabad Police on Sunday recovered the body of a child hanging from a tree in the forest area of Sector I-8.

The victim is apparently 14,15 years old and he has been identified as Zubair who hails from Afghanistan, according to the police.

The police have taken the body in the custody and shifted it to the hospital for autopsy.

Industrial police officials said that they received information about a child’s body hanging from a tree.

Following this, the police and rescue officials rushed to the crime scene.

The victim’s family said that Zubar was a waste picker who did not return home last night and in the morning, his body was found in a forest.