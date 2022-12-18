Pak vs Eng: Karachi test hangs in balance at end of day 2

**Pakistan’s openers Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood negotiated the new ball well in last session on Sunday, as they scored 21 runs without loss of any wicket in second innings.

Trailing by 50 runs at the start of innings, Pakistan’s openers had to face 7 overs from English spinners Jack Leach and Rehan Ahmed.

At the close of play on Day 2, Abdullah was not out on 14 whereas Shan Masood remained unbeaten on 3.

Earlier in the last session of Day 2, the tourists were bowled out for 354 runs in the first innings, as they registered a first innings lead of 50 runs.

Youngster spinner Abrar Ahmed picked up four wickets in his third consecutive innings whereas 36-year-old veteran Nauman Ali supported him well and also got four scalps.

England’s top scorer of the innings Harry Brook got LBW on 111, becoming Muhammad Wasim Junior’s first test wicket.

Second session

England dominated the second session of Day 2 of Karachi Test on Sunday, as Harry Brook brought up his third consecutive century of the series.

England started the session at 140 for the loss of four wickets and skipper Ben Stokes soon got run out, due to a confusion with Harry Brook.

Wicket-keeper Ben Foakes had a century partnership with Harry Brook for the sixth wicket. They completed 100 runs partnership in just 26 overs.

In the process, Harry Brook also broke David Gower’s 38-year-old record for an Englishman scoring most runs in a series in Pakistan.

David Gower had scored 449 in 5 innings of 1984 Pakistan tour and this time he was in the commentary box when Harry Brook broke his record.

First session

England trailed Pakistan by 164 runs in the first innings as they went into the lunch with 140 runs for the loss of four wickets.

Abrar Ahmed and Nauman Ali picked two wickets each in the first session of the day.

England resumed batting on Day 2 from the overnight score of 7-1. Opener Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope looked in control, before Nauman Ali got Duckett LBW.

England’s No.1 Test batter Joe Root’s stay on crease did not last very long, as he edged the very first delivery of Nauman Ali and was caught in slip by Agha Salman.

Ollie Pope brought up his 11th test fifty but was soon deceived and bowled by the mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed.

Harry Brook and Ben Stokes remained aggressive despite losing three wickets in the first session.

The pair added – runs in 8.4 overs before lunch. In the process, England hit their 88th sixer and also broke India’s record for most test sixes in a year.