Pak vs Eng Day 2: Visitors 140-4 at Lunch as Abrar, Nauman pick 2 each

England trailed Pakistan by 164 runs in the first innings as they went into the lunch with 140 runs for the loss of four wickets on Sunday, on Day 2 of the Karachi Test.

Abrar Ahmed and Nauman Ali picked two wickets each in the first session of the day.

England resumed batting on Day 2 from the overnight score of 7-1. Opener Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope looked in control, before Nauman Ali got Duckett LBW.

England’s No.1 Test batter Joe Root’s stay on crease did not last very long, as he edged the very first delivery of Nauman Ali and was caught in slip by Agha Salman.

Ollie Pope brought up his 11th test fifty but was soon deceived and bowled by the mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed.

Harry Brook and Ben Stokes remained aggressive despite losing three wickets in the first session.

The pair added – runs in 8.4 overs before lunch. In the process, England hit their 88th sixer and also broke India’s record for most test sixes in a year.