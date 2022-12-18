At least four policemen martyred in Lakki Marwat terrorist attack

At least four police personnel were martyred and four people were wounded in an overnight terrorist attack on the Bargai police station of Lakki Marwat on Sunday.

Terrorists launched an armed assault on the police station from two sides. A fierce exchange of fire took place between the police and the outlaws that left four policemen dead and as many injured.

The attackers escaped after the assault. Police have launched a search operation in the area for the saboteurs.

Constables Ibrahim, Imran, Khairur Rahman and Sabz Ali are among the deceased.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has taken notice of the incident and summoned a report from the police inspector general (IG).

He regretted the loss of lives in the terrorist attack and said that the sacrifices of the martyrs would not go in vain.

He said that Pakistan would stand like a leaden wall against the terrorists.