Decision to dissolve assemblies because all backdoor talks failed: Sheikh Rasheed

Former federal minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday said that former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had announced the date for dissolving provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) because all back channel talks had failed.

Speaking to SAMAA TV senior anchor Kiran Naz in the show Do Tok Baat, Rasheed said backdoor talks through President Dr Arif Alvi were taking place but did not reach the desired conclusion.

Sharing hints on the nature of the marathon discussions which took place in the days and nights leading to Saturday’s announcement, the former federal minister said that both the PTI and allied Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) were closely involved in the talks.

Asked why Imran couldn’t wait until later next year to dissolve the assemblies, the firebrand politician said that the timing had been announced keeping in view of the arrival of Ramazan.

“A few people were in favor of dissolving assemblies on March 25, while three people were in favor of taking this step on March 23,” he explained.

Rawalpindi talks failed

In response to a question, Rasheed revealed that Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi had travelled to the garrison city of Rawalpindi and held meetings there with someone but those talks did not end on a positive note.

Q-league stood firm with Khan

Rasheed, however, hailed Elahi’s political acumen and steadfastness, noting that he was the first person to agree to the move of dissolving the provincial assembly.

Giving credit to the PML-Q leader, Sheikh Rasheed said that despite the rumor mills, the Chaudhrys of Gujrat have stood firm with the PTI chief Imran Khan.

PDM in political graveyard

Awami Muslim League Pakistan Patron in Chief Sheikh Rasheed claimed that by announcing to dissolve the provincial assemblies, Imran had started digging the grave for Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and coalition government’s graves, adding that they were all but in a political graveyard now.

Imran to win next general elections

A PTI ally, Sheikh Rasheed predicted that Imran Khan will win the next general elections with a heavy mandate.