Party has just started: Parvez Elahi satisfied with Imran’s decision

Soon after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced to dissolve the provincial assembly on December 23, Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi said that he was satisfied with the decision.

He made this statement right after the PTI chief announced dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies simultaneously next week.

Speaking to the media, Elahi said he had supported Imran Khan’s decision from day one, adding that his support for the former prime minister was long-lasting.

Asked about talks of seat adjustment in the upcoming general elections, the provincial chief executive said that talks have just begun on seat adjustments and portfolios.

Earlier in the day, he met with the PTI supremo Imran Khan along with Moonis Elahi and discussed in detailed about the dissolution of the assemblies.