Dissolving assemblies: Shehbaz summons ‘emergency’ confab in Lahore

Following former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s announcement to dissolve the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned an ‘emergency’ meeting of senior leaders of his party.

Shehbaz, who is also the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), summoned the meeting in Lahore for Sunday afternoon.

Senior leaders and parlimaentarians of the party are expected to participate in the confab.

The meeting is expected to chart the path forward, ties with political allies and the options available in law for saving the assemblies from being dissolved.

It is expected that legal and constitutional experts will also be invited to the meeting to help find a way out.

After the meeting, discussions with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition partners is also expected to be held.

No joke to dissolve assemblies

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz in a statement said that dissolving assemblies was no joke and that it cannot be dissolved on a whim.

For the past many months, Imran has been on a mission of creating political and economic instability in the country.

He added that Imran has levelled false accusations on heads of several state institutions just to hide his incompetence.

Hamza vowed to politically, legally and constitutionally counter it.

We believe in the power of the people and we are always ready for elections but we will block the path of decisions taken just because of one person’s ego.