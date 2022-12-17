‘By giving new date, Imran just wants to save himself’

Federal Information Minister Marriyam Aurangzeb on Saturday responded to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s announcement to dissolve the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) next week, stating that this was just another ruse.

Claiming that Imran would never dissolve the assemblies because it was the only thing propping him up, she said that what is stopping him from dissolving the assemblies today?

“You don’t need a date to dissolve the assemblies, you need courage,” she stated.

The day these assemblies are dissolved, the protection they provide him for his theft will disappear.

She added that the ruling coalition had all options open to counter Imran.

“When he was removed from power, he created this entire fiasco about a cypher to drown out the noise of his theft and misappropriation,” she said.

He forced his own ministers to write and send letters to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) requesting it to not resume a program he had agreed to himself.

“You even got your wife and that Farah Gogi to steal for you,” she said.

When the vote of no confidence was moved against him, he attacked the Constitution and then violated it – referring to the illegal rejection of the vote of no-confidence motion by invoking national security.

“Why do you not want to wait until August 2023 (for fresh elections),” she asked.

The information minister added that it was perhaps to drown out noise being made by the cases due to be heard against him next week including foreign funding and of not declaring his illegitimate child.

On Imran’s refrain that he inherited an economy that was in tatters, he said that per the figures published Imran’s government, the economy they got was one which was growing at 6.1%, had the lowest inflation, zero load shedding, zero terrorism, development projects underway, the first IMF program in Pakistan’s history that was completed, she said.

Our entire focus currently is on economic course correction of the country, controlling inflation, enhancing employment and spurring growth.

