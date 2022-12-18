FDI falls by 48% in Pakistan: SBP data shows

The volume of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Pakistan has contracted by 48% in the first five months of the fiscal year as Pakistan the the economic challenges of the country.

As per the latest data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) data of last five months showed that foreign investment volume has almost halved when compared to the same period last year.

During July to November, investors from around the world transferred just $430 million in capital. During the same period last year, foreign investment of $885 million was received.

The largest foreign investment came from China in 2021. This saw a decline of 24% in the past five months.

A massive decrease of 76% in investment was recorded from the Netherlands, 69% from Hong Kong, 64% from Singapore, 43% from Germany and 23% from Malaysia.

Arab countries increase investment

Contrary to trends from Europe, there has been an increase in investment from Gulf countries during this period.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) saw a 28% jump in investment during the five-month period, investing $190 million in Pakistan.

Malta invested $80 million during this period.

A three percent increase in investment was also recorded from Switzerland to Pakistan.

It should be noted that after exports and remittances, FDI is the third major sector from which the country receives valuable foreign exchange.

A number of factors can be counted to understand decrease in net FDI inflows over the past five months including depleting foreign exchange reserves, struggling economic growth, and political chaos.

Country’s foreign exchange reserves stood at $6.7 billion that also became reason of depreciation of the Pakistani rupee in the interbank and open market.