After cricket pitch, Shahid Afridi to walk the ramp

Having dominated the cricket field for years and making his name as a philanthropist, Shahid Afridi has now stepped into the fashion industry with launch of his collection “Zalaan” for the the 20th Edition of Hum Bridal Couture Fashion Week (HBCW).

HBCW is reputed as the grandest bridal event of the country for giving designer’s, makeover artist’s and models a platform to showcase their talent.

Shahid Afridi also announced that the Mega Star League (MSL) will commence from December 18, he said.

“Don’t miss out this great entertainment and enjoy with your family and friends.”

Hum Bridal Couture Fashion Week Day 2

The Hum Bridal Couture Fashion Week Day 2 is being held in Karachi where some of the country’s top models are showcasing latest fashion trends of the world of glitz.