WATCH: This revolutionary paper-thin cell to create electricity from any surface

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has created a solar cell – as thin as a sheet of paper – that can be attached to any surface and turn it into an impromptu solar panel.

The newly created, extremely thin, light-weight and scalable solar cells offer about 18 times more electricity despite weighing just one hundredth of a regular solar cell.

“They are a hundredth the weight of conventional solar panels, generate 18 times more power-per-kilogram, and are made from semiconducting inks using printing processes that can be scaled in the future to large-area manufacturing,” MIT said in a statement.

The solar cells, which are almost as thin as a human hair, can be attached to anything. They were adhered to fabric by MIT researchers, opening the door for power-generating clothing.

Additionally, they can be quickly scaled up and used in an emergency.

The ultra-thin, light-weight, and flexible solar cells can be attached to a boat to offer electricity while at sea, to a drone’s wings to extend its range, or to tents and tarps to supply power for emergency relief efforts.

Even though these small solar cells are robust, the current problem is to find a means to shield them from the climate and environmental hazards without sacrificing the advantages of being so light and flexible.

MIT researchers have reported their findings in the journal Small Methods.