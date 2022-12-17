Saqlain hopeful Pakistan win Karachi Test if England restricted to 200

Despite the confidence of the board’s chairman, Pakistan Cricket Team’s Head Coach Saqlain Mushtaq on Saturday borderline expressed disappointment at the team’s performance on the first day of the third Test match against England where the team was bundled out for just 304 runs.

Addressing the day-end press conference in Karachi, Saqlain made it clear that the team – which is without strike bowlers including Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah, would have to bowl well after scoring 304 runs on the first day of the Test match.

Saqlain also defended the inclusion of Muhammad Rizwan in the team despite strong calls to recall former captain and native Sarfaraz Ahmed.

On Rizwan’s dismissal while going for a risky shot, Saqlain said that it could have gone for a six as well.

The head coach termed Babar Azam’s run out in a sharp single the turning point of the innings for Pakistan.

He added that had Babar survived, he could have helped Pakistan score 400 apart from scoring another century.

Saqlain Mushtaq hoped that Pakistan’s bowlers will be aggressive and will restrict England to around 200 to get a valuable lead.

He also revealed that Pakistan will mostly rely on Abrar Ahmad, who had picked up a record 11 wickets on his debut in the previous Test match in Multan.

Saqlain, who had coached England on bowling in the past, also wished England’s youngest Test cricketer, leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed, good luck.

He added it was a proud moment for Pakistan as well, that Pakistan-origin players are representing teams all over the world.