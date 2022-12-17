Epic game store hands out free games daily until next month

The Epic Games has decided to supercharge its monthly free games give away by deciding to do a Christmas special of giving out a free game everyday during the holiday season.

The online games store will be giving away a total of 15 titles for free on their store until the new year.

For Saturday, the store is giving away Horizon Chase Turbo, a retro-style racing game.

The game carries a regular price of $19.99 but can be obtained for Epic Store subscribers for free.

Each day, Epic will introduce a new game. By creating a daily reminder to visit the Epic Games portal, you can get plenty of epic free games from the deal.

The Epic Games Store’s annual Christmas sales includes “hundreds of” titles, the store said in a blog post.

There are huge discounts on popular game titles, including 50% off Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and 25% off Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered.

As much as 67% discount is being offered on a number of other well-known games, including God of War, EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Standard Edition, Red Dead Redemption 2, Cyberpunk 2077, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and many others.

Additionally, Epic Coupons are returning this year, and you can use them to save 25% on purchases of $14.99 or more.