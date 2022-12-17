Indian SC dismisses Bilkis Bano’s review petition against Gujarat gang-rapists

Indian Supreme Court on Saturday came up with more bad news for the Gujarat gang rape and pogrom survivor Bilkis Bano.

Indian daily The Hindu reported on Saturday that India’s apex appellate court on Saturday had dismissed Bilkis Bano’s review petition, filed against the court’s May 2022 judgement.

Judges held that the Indian state of Gujarat held the appropriate jurisdiction to decide on the premature release of the 11 men who had raped her and brutally slaughtered her family.

Bar and Bench reported the order was passed by a bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Vikram Nath.

Who is Bilkis Bano?

Eleven men had gangraped Bano in a village near Ahmedabad on March 3, 2002. She was just 19-years-old and pregnant at the time.

Apart from raping her, 14 members of her family were also slaughtered in the violence, including her three-year-old daughter whose head was smashed to a pulp by the perpetrators.

All perpetrators were later freed on August 15 this year from the Godhra jail after the Gujarat government approved their application under its remission policy.

On the same day, the convicts were greeted with sweets and garlands by their relatives after their release. A member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had felicitated them as well, causing outrage.