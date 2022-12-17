Govt plans to unfurl green flag on Roosevelt Hotel

Federal Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Saturday said that the government plans to unfurl the star and crescent on the famous Roosevelt Hotel in New York instead of the star-spangled banner (US flag) as he categorically ruled out the sale of the national asset.

Addressing a press conference at the Railways Headquarters in Lahore on Saturday, Saad Rafique said that there is no suggestion under review of selling the hotel, located in downtown New York.

He said government will decide about the future of the hotel located at 45 East and Vanderbilt Avenue in Manhattan, New York City, next year.

The aviation minister claimed that Pakistan’s flag was never waved on the hotel’s building.

He vowed that Pakistan’s flag would be unfurled on Roosevelt Hotel and announce to the world that it is owned by Pakistan.

It is pertinent to note that In 2020, the hotel had shut down permanently after incurring insurmountable financial losses due to the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and other factors.

With the hotel owned by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Saad Rafique said that the national flag carrier needs to increase its revenue in order to be profitable.

Quoting a business plan by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), he added that national carrier should have at least 40 planes in all categories to compete with other airlines on passenger load.

He said PIA needs to become a viable airline.

Acknowledging his limited time in the role as minister, Rafique said that it would be up to the next government to decide on the the future of the national flag carrier.

Outlining the enormity of the task, the federal minister said that PIA needs support from the aviation regulator, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the Supreme Court of Pakistan, state institutions and citizens at large to make it profitable.

Local aviation industry

With the number of local airlines swelling in recent years with the addition of privately owned AirSial and Fly Jinnah, Saad Rafique said that the aviation ministry would not take any decision against the interests of the local aviation industry.

Central Asian Airlines

Addressing the press conference, he said that Pakistan has allowed multiple airlines from Central Asian countries to start flight operation in Pakistan.

However, he said that Pakistan will not allow code sharing on PIA’s profitable and money-making routes, especially those flying to Saudi Arabia, the United States (US), Middle East and Europe – particularly the UK.