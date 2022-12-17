Unstoppable gold climbs to unprecedented level

The price of gold shot up to a new record after witnessing an increase of Rs800.

The price of silver also rose to an all time high.

According to the Sarafa Bazaar Association Chairman Al Haj Haroon Rasheed Chand, the price of a tola of 24 karat pure gold rose by Rs800 on Saturday.

This meant that the price of a tola of gold climbed up to a record high level of Rs172,700, up from Rs172,700.

Similarly, 10 grams of 24 karat gold rose by Rs686 to Rs148,062.

The price of 10 gramms of 22 karat gold rose to Rs135,724.

In the international market, gold rose by $11 to $1,793.

The over cost in Dubai gold rates was Rs3,000

Silver price

The price of 24 karat silver rose by Rs2- to a high level of Rs1,980.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat silver rose by Rs17.5 to a high of Rs1,697.53.

In the internaitonal market, the price of silver was $23.23.