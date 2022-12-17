Pakistan leads Central, Southern Asia in Global Innovation Index

Pakistan has broken into the top 90 of a global ranking for the most innovative countries in the world, finishing ahead of many central and south Asian states.

The latest edition of the Global Innovation Index (GII) showed that Pakistan has made significant progress in terms of innovation.

It is leading the Central and Southern Asia region with Uzbekistan.

Its ranking in the index for 2022 rose from a lowly 133rd in 2012 to breaking into the top 90 in 2022.

The ranking showed that Pakistan was at 87th place while it was also named as an Innovation Achiever for the first time in the ranking’s history.

The ranking was a strong indication of the country’s growing innovative capabilities.

Pakistan’s improvement in innovation rankings in GII, is likely the result of various policies and initiatives implemented by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan and other collaborating agencies.

These efforts likely recognized the importance of fostering innovative activities within Pakistani higher education institutions (HEIs).

Switzerland topped the index for the 12th consecutive time, followed by Sweden, the United States, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom, which rounded out the top five.

Switzerland had the score of 64.6, and tops the list for the eighth year in a row, thanks to its strong performance in a number of areas including research and development, knowledge-intensive employment, and creative output.

The country is home to a number of world-renowned institutions, including the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, which contribute to its strong research and development capabilities.

The United States came in at second place with a score of 61.8, with a strong showing in the areas of business sophistication and knowledge creation.

The country is home to a number of innovative companies, including Apple, Google, and Amazon, and is known for its strong venture capital scene.

Sweden secured a score of 61.6 and took third place, with a strong performance in the areas of research and development, technological readiness, and market sophistication.

The country is home to a number of innovative companies, including Spotify and Skype, and is known for its supportive environment for startups and entrepreneurs.

The Netherlands and the United Kingdom round out the top five with score of 58.0 and 59.7 respectively, with strong showings in the areas of creative output, business sophistication, and knowledge creation.

Both countries are home to a number of innovative companies and have supportive environments for startups and entrepreneurs.

Overall, the GII rankings show that the most innovative countries in the world are those that invest in research and development, support entrepreneurship and innovation, and have strong institutions and infrastructure.

These factors create the conditions for companies and individuals to thrive, leading to a virtuous cycle of innovation and economic growth.