Nawazuddin Siddiqui ‘unrecognizable’ in new look from Haddi

Considered to be one of the most versatile actors of Bollywood, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has shared another look from his upcoming movie, Haddi, and his fans can’t believe the transformation he has undergone for the role.

Having broken on to mainstream Bollywood scene with his work in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s seminal two part movie Gangs of Wasseypur, Siddiqui on Saturday (today), the actor took to his Instagram account to share another look from his upcoming movie, wearing a red silk Saari – yes, you read that right, lipstick and a bindi on his forehead.

The actor wrote, “I am getting trapped in your eyes, I really don’t want to live but I am still living.”

After glancing at the image, one of Maanjhi actor’s fan wrote, “We are getting trapped in your killer style.”

Another person wrote, “You are truly a legend, one of the greatest talents in the history of Bollywood.”

A few days ago, the Raees actor shared a 38-second video of his transformation for his upcoming film on his Instagram handle.

The caption read, “Took @Nawazuddin._siddiqui 3+ hours to get into the skin of his character in #Haddi.”

Directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, the movie stars filmmaker Anurag Kashyap alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Siddiqui will play a role of a transgender in Haddi. The movie is slated to release next year.

The storyline follows a small-town boy ‘Hari’, who has the desire to become a woman.

The story tells the history of Indian transgenders.