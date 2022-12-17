PCB chief Ramiz Raja content with team’s performance in lost Test series

Despite fears of a whitewash, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja on Saturday expressed his satisfaction over the Pakistan cricket team’s performance in the three Test match series against England.

Talking to media on the sidelines of the third and final Test match in Karachi, PCB Chief Ramiz Raja said that Pakistan has played aggressive cricket to counter the visitors and that everyone in the dressing remains positive.

“The performance of the team was good despite the series loss,” he said.

He believes that despite the loss, Pakistan fought till the very last ball in the first two tests which they ended up losing.

Ramiz Raja accused media of negative reporting about the seating arrangement and pitches.

He also defended the players, saying there was nothing wrong with the fitness of players.

“Players get injured all over the world,” he stated matter-of-factly.

Ramiz Raja also assured that he did not put any pressure on Azhar Ali to retire from international cricket and it was entirely an original decision by the player to hang up his boots.