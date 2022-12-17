Three including mother, son killed in Hangu bus attack

Three people, including a woman and her son were killed on Saturday, when unidentified armed men opened fire at a passenger bus in the Warasta area of Hangu district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

At least three passengers received critical bullet wounds and died on spot, while several were injured.

The bodies and injured were rushed to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for treatment where three were declared dead on arrival while the remaining were admitted for treatment.

Soon after news of the incident spread, police and rescue teams reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

Police officials say that initial investigations suggest that the accused were lying in wait and had ambushed the bus.

However, they said that per initial investigations, it does not appear that the attack was motivated by terrorism, adding that there appears to be some old rivalry which led to the attack.

The police have detained the bus driver for questioning while further investigations continue.

A search for the gunmen has also been launched in the area.