Battle for assembly: Shehbaz okays filing VONC against Punjab CM, speaker

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is also the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), on Saturday gave his nod to the provinicial parliamentary party to move a vote of no confidence motion against Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Punjab Assembly Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan.

In a conversation of PML-N leader Rana Mashhood, he detailed the party’s strategy to prevent the dissolution of the Punjab assembly, due to be announced by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan later on Saturday.

Mashhood in conversation with SAMAA TV said that they had prepared both, vote of confidence and vote of no confidence against the assembly Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan and leader of the house – Punjab Chief Minister Chuadhry Parvez Elahi.

These had been prepared a while ago and signatures of some 108 members were obtained from PML-N lawmakers.

Now, he said that they are likely to submit the vote of no confidence in the next few hours.

However, they are evaluating how to move it given that the Punjab Assembly Secretariat is closed on the weekend.

Speaking to SAMAA TV Rana Mashhood said that they have some strategies, which will come to light at their due time, but all measures will be as per the law.