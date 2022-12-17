The FIFA World Cup 2022 lottery: Who gets paid how much for winning the cup

Football World Cup final is amongst the most watched television event around the world and Sunday’s final in Qatar promises to be no different. And while the players of Argentina and France will be eyeing the gold trophy, they would also vie for a windfall in the shape of the massive prize money.

The winner will get the all-important FIFA World Cup trophy, along with $42 million in prize money.

But for those who end up on the losing side, there will be a not-so-insignificant ‘consolation’ prize money of $30 million, around $12 million less than the winners.

Third and fourth place will not go empty handed

While for many, their favorite team of the tournament may be out of the running, Morocco, but the north Africans – despite their disappointment at not being able to overcome arch nemesis France in the semi finals, they too will not go home empty handed.

The third / fourth place play off match between Morocco and Croatia carries a bronze medal along with a cash prize of $27 million.

The team that finishes fourth will get $2 million less with a purse of $25 million.

Whether Morocco wins or loses Saturday’s third-fourth play off, they will be glad for the cash injection into their flagging, cash-starved economy.

The four Quarterfinalists, Brazil, England, Netherlands and Portugal will get $17 million each from FIFA.

Similarly, the eight teams which lost in the round of 16, including USA, Senegal, Australia, Poland, Spain, Japan, Switzerland and South Korea will all get $13 million each.

Not just that, but the 16 teams who were knocked out in the first round, will still get $9 million prize money for qualifying in World Cup main round.