‘I regret posting that video’: Saba Faisal talks about severing ties with son online

Famous Pakistani actor, Saba Faisal, has finally disclosed her biggest regret in life and how it stemmed from a moment of weakness.

In a recent interview, the actor was embroiled in a very public family feud that nearly devastated her.

There was a major controversy surrounding Saba Faisal involving her son Salman Faisal, and her daughter-in-law Neha Salman.

Neha used to post things on her social media accounts about Faisal, hinting that the two did not get along.

The Habs actors, earlier this month posted a video – which she later took down – announcing that she had severed all ties with her son and daughter-in-law after years of bullying.

In the video, she said, “My, husband, my son Arsalan, and my daughter have now nothing to do with Neha and Salman.”

Faisal, while appearing on the Nadir Ali podcast said that now she regrets sharing the video.

“I am a mother, I should not have uploaded that video. It was just at that moment that I felt very weak and ended up posting that video, which then went viral.”

In response to the criticism she faced, Saba stated that people have forgotten the difference between on-screen and off-screen personas.

Faisal said, since she plays a negative mother-in-law on television, she thinks people may start believing that her on screen life has some grounding in her real life and that she is a negative person.

But nothing could be further from the truth.

Saba Faisal has always claimed to have had a successful journey, but this time she revealed that her only regret in life is sharing that video.