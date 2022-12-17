Next generation of business people: Karachi’s intermediate commerce group results announced

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) on Saturday announced the results for the Commerce Regular Group II Year Annual Examinations, with all the top three positions swept by girls.

Laiba Ali of Commecs College secured first place with 93.09% marks.

Tooba Omair came second with 92.82% marks, and Syeda Nazal Adnan secured third place with 92.64% marks.

All three students hailed from Commecs College.

The top six included just two boys, with Abdul Haseeb from Tabani’s College coming in at fourth with 92.55%.

Shaikh Muhammad Ahsan of Tabani’s College was sixth with 92% marks.

Rabisha Azmat from Tabani’s College was fifth with 92.45%.

Overall, a total of 44,114 students appeared for the examination, out of which 26,151 were declared successful.

This puts the passing ratio at 60.30%.

The full results can be accessed here.