England’s youngest debutant makes his father proud

Rehan Ahmed, the 710th English cricketer to wear a test cap, made his father, Naeem, proud by making the debut against the country of his origin.

The 18-year-old spinner has became youngest ever England cricketer to make a Test debut.

The leggie, inspired by the great Shane Warne, made debut in Karachi, the city where his father Naeem was born.

His father, while talking to SAMAA TV in Karachi, disclosed that it was always a dream to watch his son play in the English colors in front him and today, that dream has come true.

Asked about his origin, Naeem said that they hail from Mirpur in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK).

He said that he had always wanted his son to become a cricket star.

Interestingly former test captain of England, Nasser Hussain, another sub-continent origin player, haned the Test cap to Rehan Ahmed.

English captain Ben Stokes, while talking to Pakistan’s former cricketer Bazid Ali, also said that these are very exciting moments for Rehan Ahmed and his family.