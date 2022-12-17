Despite India’s desires, Pakistan to host fourth Blind Cricket World Cup in 2024

Pakistan has been awarded the hosting rights for the Blind Cricket World Cup 2024 by the World Blind Cricket Ltd.

A decision in this regard was taken in the 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of World Blind Cricket Ltd’s (WBCL) board on Friday.

During the meeting, Pakistan Blind Cricket Council Chairman Syed Sultan Shah was elected unopposed as the new president of WBCL for a two year term, 2022-24.

This is the fourth time that Shah has been elected as the president of the WBCL having served as its president from 2012-2014, 2014-2016 and 2020-22.

On deciding to host the world cup in Pakistan, it came after India had refused to grant Pakistani blind players visas to participate in the ongoing Blind Cricket T-20 World Cup simply on political grounds.

The event will commence on November 18, 2024, and the final of the event will be hosted on December 3 – the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Further, the World Blind Cricket Ltd unanimously passed a resolution against the insensitivity demonstrated by the Indian government in refusing visas to Pakistani blind cricket team for the ongoing Blind Cricket T-20 World taking place in India.

Pakistan are seven-time finalists of Blind Cricket World Cup and one of the strongest teams at the event.

World Blind Cricket Ltd reassured its participation in the World Blind Games to be organized by International Blind Sports Association (IBSA) from the August 18 to the August 27, 2023 in Birmingham.

Blind cricket has been added in the World Blind games for the very first time.