Bigg Boss 16: Vikkas Mantakala mimics Archana Gautam leaving Salman Khan in knots

In a recent episode of popular reality show Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan asked Vikkas Mantakala to mimic his housemate Archana Gautam, which led to a fight between the two.

Vikkas Mantakala is a wild card contestant in the Bigg Boss house. He is an Indian actor who gained fame after his hit television series, Left Right Left.

In the Shukravar Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan interacted with the contestant, and pointed out that Mantakala does hilarious mimicry of Gautam.

Salman instructed him to recreate a fight between Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhry, by mimicking the former’s voice.

Later, Indian actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Rohit Shetty joined the Race 3 actor on stage and made Mantakala mimic his housemate again.

Vikkas made everyone laugh, but this didn’t sit well with Archana.

She later provoked him and called him a ‘dubbing artist’ as a pejorative.

And said that he is a wild card contestant, and knows that she is famous on internet now, so he is deliberately picking fights with her.

The Namah actor disagreed and went on to say that he doesn’t need the publicity in her name.

He called her ‘useless,’ and also mocked her for losing elections with fewer votes.

However, Twitter loved Mantakala’s mimicry of Gautam, as one tweep said that his mimicry was outstanding.

Another person said that Ghulaam actor’s mimicry of Gautam was the highlight of the episode.

Check out the public reaction to Vikkas Mantakala imitating Archana Gautam.