Pak vs Eng: Babar Azam nearing another test century on Day 1 of Karachi test

Pakistan ended the second session of day 1 of Karachi at 203-5. Babar Azam was not out on 71 whereas Agha Salman was batting on 1

Pakistan began the second session at 117 for the loss of three wickets. Saud Shakeel looked in control, before getting dismissed for 23, giving England’s youngest cricketer Rehan Ahmed, his first test wicket.

Muhammad Rizwan looked aggressive and scored 19 runs off just 23 balls, but then gave away his wicket cheaply to part-time bowler Joe Root.

England has already won the series 2-0 but are looking to whitewash.

Having won the toss and opting to bat first, Pakistan lost both openers Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood.

But Azhar Ali – who is playing in his last-ever Test match – had added some stability to the team together with Babar Azam.

Azhar, though, was unable to make the first innings of his last match memorable, falling for just 45 before lunch.

Batting first

Pakistan opted to bat after winning the toss in the third and final Test of the three-match series against England.

The match is being played at the National Bank Cricket Arena (National Stadium), Karachi.

Speaking after the toss, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said: “We will try to get a score and put pressure on them.”

Team changes

England, who have already secured the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, made two changes to their Playing XI for the final Test.

They brought in Pakistan-origin Rehan Ahmed to make his Test debut, replacing Will Jacks. Rehan becomes the youngest ever Briton to make his Test debut.

Moreover, Ben Foakes came into the side while seasoned pacer James Anderson.

Senior Pakistan batter Azhar Ali, who on Friday announced his retirement from all forms, is one of four changes in the home side.

Shan Masood, Mohammad Wasim Junior and Nauman Ali also come in, while Imamul Haq (injured), Mohammad Nawaz, Zahid Mahmood and Mohammad Ali would not be seen on field today.

Wasim, 21, is making his Test debut today.

He joins a club of Pakistani players who have represented the country in all three major cricketing formats.

Teams

Pakistan

Abdullah Shafique

Shan Masood

Azhar Ali

Babar Azam (Captain)

Saud Shakeel

Mohammad Rizwan (vice captain, wicket keeper)

Salman Ali Agha

Faheem Ashraf

Mohammad Wasim Jnr

Nauman Ali

Abrar Ahmed

England