England scuttle Pakistan for 304 on first day of Karachi Test

Emotional farewells did little to address Pakistan’s batting woes as they were bowled out for 304 on Saturday.

England also lost a wicket on the first day of the Karachi Test.

Pakistan, who opted to bat after winning the toss, were bowled out for just 304.

Skipper Babar Azam top scored with 78 runs.

Pakistan’s captain was nearing his 9th test century but an attempt to take a quick single cost him his wicket.

Agha Salman, who ably supported the captain, added some useful runs with tail-enders but was stumped after scoring 56 runs.

Earlier, Pakistan began the second session at 117 for the loss of three wickets. Saud Shakeel looked to be set and in control, before being dismissed for just 23.

Shakeel’s wicket became England’s youngest ever Test cricketer Rehan Ahmed, first scalp.

Muhammad Rizwan looked aggressive and scored 19 runs off just 23 balls. But then he threw away his wicket cheaply to part-time bowler Joe Root.

England, who have already won the series 2-0, are looking to complete a series whitewash.

Having won the toss and opting to bat first, Pakistan lost both openers Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood early.

But Azhar Ali – who is playing in his last-ever Test match – had added some stability to the team together with Babar Azam.

Azhar, though, was unable to make the first innings of his last match memorable, falling for just 45 before lunch.

England wobble

England batted for only three overs at the end of the first day.

Pakistan decided to open its bowling attack with two spinners.

One of the new-ball spinners was the young sensation Abrar Ahmed.

The spinner continued his form from the second test when he dismissed Zak Crawley for a duck in the first over.

Batting first

Pakistan opted to bat after winning the toss in the third and final Test of the three-match series against England.

The match is being played at the National Bank Cricket Arena (National Stadium), Karachi.

Speaking after the toss, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said: “We will try to get a score and put pressure on them.”

Team changes

England, who have already secured the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, made two changes to their Playing XI for the final Test.

They brought in Pakistan-origin Rehan Ahmed to make his Test debut, replacing Will Jacks. Rehan becomes the youngest ever Briton to make his Test debut.

Moreover, Ben Foakes came into the side while seasoned pacer James Anderson.

Senior Pakistan batter Azhar Ali, who on Friday announced his retirement from all forms, is one of four changes in the home side.

Shan Masood, Mohammad Wasim Junior and Nauman Ali also come in, while Imamul Haq (injured), Mohammad Nawaz, Zahid Mahmood and Mohammad Ali would not be seen on field today.

Wasim, 21, is making his Test debut today.

He joins a club of Pakistani players who have represented the country in all three major cricketing formats.

Teams

Pakistan

Abdullah Shafique

Shan Masood

Azhar Ali

Babar Azam (Captain)

Saud Shakeel

Mohammad Rizwan (vice captain, wicket keeper)

Salman Ali Agha

Faheem Ashraf

Mohammad Wasim Jnr

Nauman Ali

Abrar Ahmed

England