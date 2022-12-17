New administrator raises price of milk in Karachi by Rs180

Milk, an essential commodity is becoming too expensive for the poor, the new district administration of the city approved a Rs10 hike in the official price..

Even though the commodity is not available at the official rate at stores across the city, the the district administration has decided to increase the official price of milk from Rs170 to Rs180.

The increase comes a day after the federal government notified a Rs10 reduction in the price of petrol and Rs7.5 reduction in the price of high speed diesel.

Earlier, Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon had chaired a meeting with deputy commissioners (DCs), milk retailers, wholesalers, and representatives of dairy farms for setting the per liter price of milk in the metropolis.

The meeting reaped no outcome and the milk sellers of Karachi arbitrarily increased the price of the daily use commodity from October 17 – they sold milk at a price between Rs180 and Rs200 per liter at different locations.

Sources present in the meeting told SAMAA TV that the Karachi administration was ready to set the official rate at Rs165 per liter after calculating all costs, but it was never applied.