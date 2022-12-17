Saba Faisal lifts lid on depths of ‘professional jealousy’ in Pakistani showbiz industry

Arguably one of Pakistan’s most recognizable television actors, Saba Faisal, believes that many actors in the Pakistani entertainment industry seek to copy her.

Having started her television career as a program announcer before moving to become a news anchor on stat-run Pakistan Television (PTV), Saba Faisal is regarded amongst the most versatile actors in Pakistan.

Recently, the Humsafar actor was invited to the Nadir Ali Podcast, where she discussed her struggles during the industry’s initial days.

She was also asked about professional jealousies in the industry, to which she replied that there is nothing like that.

She said when she started her career in acting, there were many known names in the industry who had established themselves at the pinnacle of Pakistani entertainment.

At first, she was not acknowledged for her talent and work, but now, she said that she has managed to make her place in the industry with her craft having demonstrated her ability in many hit dramas, she added.

Furthermore, she said that she doesn’t feel jealousy towards anyone or from anyone as female actors in the industry ask her how to maintain themselves like her.

Faisal further said that not only have other people copied her, but they have gotten results as well.

She also mentioned how she started the trend of wearing the ‘Allah locket’, which everyone else later copied.