Pakistan to import 20000 tons Gas cargo from Azerbaijan, Musadik Malik

The State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik said that the Pakistan is going to import 20 thousand ton of additional Gas cargo from Azerbaijan in the month of January and February 2023, to meet the demand of the masses who suffer from acute Gas shortage.

Petroleum minister expressed these views while talking to a private TV channel on Friday.

Responding to a question, he said that Imran had talked about the pipeline not about the petroleum oil products during his visit to Russia.

He also added that Russian Petroleum Minister is visiting Pakistan in the second week of January 2023 to hold further negotiations with Pakistan and enter into an agreement to import crude oil from Russia.

Musadik observed that our government is expecting Russia will export crude oil to Pakistan on a discount as compared to rest of the world, as it had expressed its persuasion during my visit to Russia and things would be settled when Russian Energy Minister will visit to Pakistan.

To a question regarding the contradiction of statements between the ministers on Russian oil trade issue, he clarified that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was probably not aware about the technicalities and had no proper information in this regard.

The minister apprised that we are working on Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) pipeline to import 1300 billion MF Gas yearly from Azerbaijan to Meet the Gas crises in the country.

Adding that the access of Furnace oil import is being stopped to maintain the balance.

He informed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with his cabinet is working to manage the circular debt issue in order to get out the masses from its burden.

Our Gas reservoirs are decreasing every year, causing additional pressure to import maximum Gas to meet the rising demand; said Musadik.