Balochistan customs make massive 200kg drug seizure

Customs officials in Balochistan on Friday recovered around 200 Kilograms of high-quality drugs from a vehicle in the Jalogir camp.

Officials said that the seizure was made during a raid on the camp, after receiving a tip-off.

They said that during their raid, a search was conducted. During the search, they found one of the vehicles at the camp to be suspicious.

The vehicle was inspected by the officials.

While checking the vehicle, officials recovered a massive quantity of high-quality hashish, stuffed in boxes stored in the vehicle.

The vehicle’s driver escaped into the night leaving behind his vehicle.

The customs spokesperson said that the hashish seized was worth at least Rs200 million in the international market.

He added that the drugs were being moved into Pakistan near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border area, which were to be later smuggled and sold in different parts of the country and even smuggled abroad.