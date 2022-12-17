Assembly dissolution: PTI, PML-Q fail to find common ground

An impasse seems to have emerged between the ruling coalition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) has emerged just hours before the former’s chief Imran Khan is due to announce the date for when the provincial assemblies will be dissolved.

A meeting between Punjab Chief Minister and PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi with PTI Chairman Imran Khan reaped no results with the latter steadfast over the immediate dissolution of the Punjab assembly.

The PTI even offered support to the PML-Q in the next general elections, provided that PML-Q members contest on PTI tickets.

Pervaiz Elahi attempted to convince Imran Khan to let the Punjab government continue for a few months more.

It prompted the Punjab chief minister to travel to the federal capital to hold key last minute meetings

But the PTI chief remains convinced that recklessly dissolving the provincial assemblies of Punjab and KP to clear a route towards new elections.

While speaking on the matter, senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry claimed that the dissolution of assemblies would bring political stability to Pakistan.

He claimed that Pervaiz Elahi was standing with PTI over its decision to dissolve assemblies and that the PTI was only trying to negotiate with the PLM-Q on assurances of playing an active part in politics, said Fawad.

Earlier, Imran Khan during an interview had said that the Punjab CM holds more power than even the prime minister.

Conceding that Pervaiz Elahi wants PTI to delay the decision of dissolving assemblies; he would ultimately support their decision.