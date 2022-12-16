Imran’s copter rides from 2019 to 2022 cost Rs430m: Senate told

The cabinet division on Friday presented the details of expenses incurred by helicopter rides of the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The written reply by the cabinet division apprised the Senate that over Rs430 million were spent on Khan’s helicopter rides from January 2019 to March 2022 in 1,579 VVIP mission hours.

In 2019, more than Rs130 million were spent on the former prime minister’s helicopter rides with 479 hours of VVIP flights.

In 2020, Khan conceded 522 hours of flights which incurred over Rs140 million in expenses and in 2021, he consumed 450 hours of VVIP flights which cost over Rs120 million.

In 2022 alone, Khan travelled 127 hours on copter from January to March 2022 that cost over Rs35.1 million.