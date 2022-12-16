Asif terms fall of Dhaka a mistake by ‘politicians in uniform’

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif weighted in former army chief general Qamar Javed Bajwa’s statement that fall of Dhaka was political failure, not the military but noted that the men in uniform were at the helm then.

Talking to SAMAA TV, Asif also labelled the fall of Dhaka as a ‘political mistake’ but in the same breath added that whenever men in uniform dragged themselves into politics, their mistakes became political mistakes.

He contended that Yahya Khan was a politician in uniform.

“The fall of Dhaka has already been investigated and the documents should be made public,” the defence minister stressed.

He said that the army fought bravely on the eastern and western fronts.

“The fall of Dhaka is a chapter of history that the nation should accept,” he expressed.

Asif regretted that men in uniform made mistakes when they stepped into politics and it was due to the same reason that their sacrifices went unnoticed.