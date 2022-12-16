CAA seeks info of officials holding dual nationality

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday issued a circular seeking information of officers who are dual nationals.

Officers were directed to provide the information within 15 working days.

The aviation regulator directed all of its officials including staff and officers to voluntarily provide information about the nationalities they hold.

“All Sectional Heads are requested to instruct all officers / staff working under their command and also to submit their own declaration on said form duly completed to this office on or before December 30th for onward submission to HQCAA,” read the circular issued by the CAA HR Office Incharge Tasneem Akhtar Jameel in continuation of the Aeronautical Message Handling System (AMHS).

The CAA asked officials to fill a form, sign it and dispatch it to the CAA office before the January 3, 2023.