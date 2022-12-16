Shahid Afridi pays tribute to ‘team-mate’ Azhar Ali

Pakistan’s former captain Shahid Afridi on Friday lauded Azhar Ali for his services to the national team after the latter announced he would retire from International cricket after this weekend’s Test match against England.

Asked about Azhar’s retirement and the time the two had spent together in the national team during SAMAA TV’s show Game, Set, Match, Shahid Afridi said Azhar Ali made his test debut under his captaincy in England and played many crucial knocks for Pakistan under pressure.

He also appreciated Azhar Ali for greatly upgrading his batting skills, even though when he entered the team, he was just a specialist leg-spinner.

Shahid Afridi added that it was important to give Azhar Ali the due respect and a proper farewell after serving Pakistan for more than a decade.

He also appreciated how he spent much of his career focused on what he was doing and his performances, like a true professional.

Babar thanks Azhar for his services

Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Team’s current skipper Babar Azam also thanked Azhar Ali for his services to the team and helping them when they had come into the team as youngsters.

“First of all, I would like to congratulate Ajju bhai for such a decorated career. His career is quite an inspiring thing for us and for the youngsters and the performances he delivered throughout it,” said Babar.

Hafeez welcomes Azhar into retirement club

Another former captain Muhammad Hafeez also wished Azhar Ali a happy retirement in his tweet.

Azhar to get last hurrah?

On Friday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) tweeted a video from the dressing room of the Pakistan team, where captain Babar Azam, Head Coach Saqlain Mushtaq and former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed can be seen paying tribute to Azhar Ali for always stepping up and helping them out when needed.