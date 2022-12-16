‘Citizen has no right to get info of all cases registered against them’

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday disposed of a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati to get information of all the pending FIRs against him in Sindh and Balochistan, as there was no such provision in law, nor did those areas come in the purview of the court.

This was contained in a seven-page verdict issued by the IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq on Friday.

In the verdict, Justice Farooq asked petitioner to avail appropriate remedies before the Sindh and Balochistan courts but no writ of mandamus (judicial remedy in the form of an order) can be issued in his favor.

“The legal right claimed by the petitioner in the instant petition to seek information does not exist, as Article 149 of the Constitution and Rules of Business, 1973 are general, empowering the federal government to issue directions generally and not person specific,” the verdict read.

“Even otherwise, there does not exist any right in favor of any citizen of Pakistan to seek information about a case registered against him; though the case once registered under Section 154 Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) is put on a register prescribed for the said purpose and copy of the case can be obtained.”

The court said that right of mandamus is only issued where there is a legal right in the performance of duty by statutory body and the failure thereof could cause injustice to him.

The court observed in its verdict that petitioner Azam Swati is currently under physical remand of the investigating agency with respect to FIR/Case No.185 of 2022.

The court said in its written judgment said that it is not the right of the accused to get the information of pending cases against him, but if a case is registered against the accused, he can get a copy of it.

Court delays verdict announcement on Swati post-arrest bail

Separately, a special court in Islamabad delayed the announcement of the verdict on Swati’s post-arrest bail plea for making controversial tweets against the military and its top commander.

It was explained that the judge who has to adjudicate on Swati’s plea, Azam Khan, has yet to assume charge as special judge central Islamabad.

Swati’s lawyer Babar Awan and special prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi appeared before the court on Friday but returned empty handed without any proceedings due to the judge’s absence. The next hearing in the case has been adjourned until December 19.

It is pertinent to note that Judge Azam Khan’s predecessor, Judge Raja Asif, had reserved his verdict on Swati’s bail plea in October but he was then elevated to the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Swati on 14-day judicial remand

On Wednesday, a district and sessions court in Islamabad extended a 14-day judicial remand of the PTI Senator.

Sindh Police shifted PTI senator to Islamabad after cases against him in Sindh disposed off as ineffective as per the orders of the Sindh High Court (SHC)).