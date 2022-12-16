New audio leak: Bushra Bibi asks why items coming into her home were photographed

In a new audio leak, former first lady and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi can he heard inquiring why pictures of items being received at their mansion in Islamabad’s Bani Gala and then being leaked on social media without her approval.

The audio follows another audio between Busra Bibi and former Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari.

In the latest audio, she can be heard speaking to an employee at Bani Gala, Inamullah Khan and another employee Asfar in which an angry Bushra Bibi could be heard inquiring why pictures of items coming into the house were being photographed.

She said that only things that go out of the house should be photographed.

Shortly after the call, Inamullah was reportedly fired from Bani Gala.

Transcript of call

Bushra Bibi: Hello

Inamullah: Ji Assalamulaikum

Bushra Bibi: Walaikum Assalam

Bushra Bibi: The things that came from the Toshakhana, did you ask Asghar to take pictures of them and then send them to me

Inamullah: No, I did not ask him to do that

Bushra Bibi: Then why were their pictures taken?

Bushra Bibi: Things that come into the house are not supposed to be photographed only things that go out of the house are photographed

Inamullah: It was only that …

Bushra Bibi: If these things are coming to me why are you photographing them?

Inamullah: I did not give any such instructions Bibi…

Bushra Bibi: He said that Inam had asked him to take the photographs and I have sent it to him

Inamullah: No, not at all…

Bushra Bibi: hold for a minute…you hold on…

Inamullah: Yes

Bushra Bibi (far away voice talking to a third person off phone): Did you send Inam the pictures? He is saying he did not get them

Inamullah: He sent me the pictures but I never asked him to…

Bushra Bibi(far away voice talking to a third person off phone): Did Inam ask you to take the pictures?

Bushra Bibi(far away voice talking to a third person off phone): What?…what? (inaudible third person) who asked you to take pictures? Who did?

Off phone person: Inam did for proof

Bushra Bibi(far away voice talking to a third person off phone): What kind of proof?

Bushra Bibi(Speaking off the phone): You don’t take pictures of anything that come into the house because they are intended for me

Bushra Bibi(Speaking off the phone): You are supposed to take pictures of items that go out of the house. Who photographs items that are coming into the house?

Off phone person: They wanted proof

Bushra Bibi(Speaking off the phone): Proof of what?

Off phone person: That this thing has been received here

Bushra Bibi(Speaking off the phone): Why? What need do you have to prove it, did you ask me? did you ask me?

Off phone person: Sorry, ji

Bushra Bibi(Speaking off the phone): What do you mean by sorry? You guys have made a mockery of this house

Bushra Bibi(Speaking off the phone): That MS sends us these items trusting us and does not take pictures, then who are you to take pictures

Bushra Bibi: And why did he send you the pictures?

Inamullah: He sent me the pictures to tell me that all the items were received and we are giving them inside. I was like ok, please give it to Bibi and let her be concerned with it

Bushra Bibi: What is this behavior of you people

Inamullah: What have we done? What will we do with the photographs?

Bushra Bibi: No, what will you do with them? What will you do? You will not come into the house from now on. Do you understand?

Inamullah: Ok

Bushra Bibi: Go and sit where you are with these photographs