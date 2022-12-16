Sindh police chief gives go head for local bodies election in Karachi

Despite an increase in street crime, Sindh Police Inspector General (IGP) Javed Alam Odho on Friday gave the provincial government the green light to hold local body elections in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions next month.

Speaking to the media, he said that the rain emergency imposed in the province has now ended and they can recall their officers from deputations in flood-hit areas to provide security during elections.

He added that they were prepared to hold elections in the two divisions next month.

He acknowledged the presence of gangs of kidnappers in several areas of Sindh and that they especially struggle to maintain law and order in three districts of Sindh.

Additionally, he expressed grief over the death of a NED University student who was shot dead during an attempted robbery at a tea stall opposite the university on Thursday.

He added that the police have managed to apprehend the killer.

IGP Odho further claimed that illegal immigrants in the city were responsible for a lot of the street violence.

