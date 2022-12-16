Lowest ever T20 score recorded in a match in Australia

Former champions of Australia’s Big Bash League’s (BBL), Sydney Thunder were routed for just 15 runs in a match against Adelaide Strikers on Friday.

Sydney Thunder’s openers Alex Hales and Matthew Gilkes went back to pavilion without scoring a run whereas South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw followed them soon after scoring just 3 runs.

Adelaide Strikers’ fast bowler Henry Thornton got five scalps by conceding just three runs whereas Wes Agar got four wickets for the expense of just six runs.

Sydney Thunder had won their opening match of the campaign and needed 140 runs to make it two wins out of two, but none of the Sydney Thunder batter reached double figures.

It is pertinent to mention that both international batters of Sydney Thunder, Alex Hales (Islamabad United) and Rilee Rossouw (Multan Sultans) will be playing in PSL 8.