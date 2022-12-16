PM directs to create public relief package, with emphasis on youth employment

Despite slashing fuel prices by Rs10 on Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the cabinet to prepare a relief package for the public at large, including a special employment package for the youth.

He issued these directions while chairing a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office on Friday keeping in view the sky rocketing inflation.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that people have been economically crushed due to inflation and that the time has come to provide them with some relief.

As part of the package, the PM tasked the relevant ministries to prepare a youth employment package, noting that providing employment to the youth should be a top priority to save them from turning to extremism out of despair and hatred.

The PM also instructed his administration to suggest relief measures in gas and electricity.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was directed to ensure allocation and provision of resources and the necessary adjustments for preparation of the package.