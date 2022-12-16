Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha blames previous govt for circular debt trap

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha on Friday rejected criticism of the incumbent government’s handling of the economy, blaming the previous government for agreeing to tough conditions for a loan and leaving behind a massive circular debt.

During a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance, Dr Pasha was asked about the fuel prices.

She said that the government has had to take difficult decisions to improve the economic conditions in the country.

Noting that the country needs $20 billion, she said that it can only be managed if tough decisions are taken.

Earlier, Dr Pasha ruled out the possibility of imposing an economic emergency in the country, adding that they had collected around Rs800 billion in taxes over the target set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Dr Pasha, however, clarified that the IMF did not demand Pakistan impose Rs800 billion in taxes.

“The government does not plan to impose an economic emergency in the country,” she said, adding that all talk of an economic emergency in the country was just speculation.