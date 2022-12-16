Don’t get fooled by this ‘fake’ Keanu Reeves on TikTok

A TikTok account with over 8.6 million followers has led many people to believe that it belongs to Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves. However, the entire account is made up of deepfakes.

With over 1,000 million views on its videos, the account @unreal_keanu on TikTok has become extremely popular for its videos of Reeves deepfakes.

Deepfake technology is created by artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning (an algorithmic learning method used to train computers) and is used to create an authentic-looking person.

Apart from the fact that the account states in its bio that the videos are created using AI technology, it has duped many people all over the world.

The videos show ‘Reeves’ doing everything from choreographed dancing to trying on outfits, the usual entertaining nonsense TikTokers are used to.

The comment section of his videos is flooded with people saying that either the TikToker is Reeves himself or his doppelganger.

In one of his videos, a user commented, “I’m now convinced that this is actually Keanu pretending to be someone who pretends to be Keanu.”

Another user said, “I thought you were Keanu Reeves. You guys are like dopplegangers.”

Check out the a few of the videos on Keanu Reeves deepfake account.

