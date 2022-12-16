Rupee slides by 23 paisas against US dollar in interbank

Influx of funds from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and stable reserves failed to shore up the Pakistani rupee which slid another 0.10% against the US dollar on Friday.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday, the rupee lost 23 paisas against the greenback.

As a result, it closed the week at a value of Rs224.94.

On Thursday, the rupee had closed the day at Rs224.71, remaining unchanged from the previous day.

The week closed with the rupee losing 54 paisas against the dollar.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has reiterated his resolve to control the US dollar despite the widening gap between the open market and interbank trading.

Open market

In the open market, the price of a US dollar to a Pakistani rupee remained stagnant at Rs234, keeping a gap of Rs10 over the interbank market.

However, the business community said that there were hardly any currency available at the official exchange rate.

Instead, US dollars were being sold in the black market for as high as Rs255.

Foreign exchange reserves fall by $15m

The SBP on Thursday statement a released said that Foreign exchange reserves fell by another $15 million to dip to an ‘alarming level’ of $6.7 billion.

It is pertinent to note that this is the lowest level of SBP-held reserves since January 2019.

As per the SBP data, total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $12.57 billion as of December 9, 2022, said the SBP. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks clocked in at $5.87 billion.

“SBP’s reserves did not record any major change during the week ended on Dec 9, 2022, and closed at $6.7 billion,” said the central bank.