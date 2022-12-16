Gen Bajwa used to decide who would be released, kept in NAB custody: ex-PM Imran Khan

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday came out and accused former army chief General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa of pulling the strings on who remains and who is released from custody of anti-graft watchdog.

Addressing the Rule of Law Conference in Islamabad via video-link from his Zaman Park mansion in Lahore, Imran Khan said that he did not decide who the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) went after or kept detained or let go.

“Whenever I asked why certain people who were accused were being released, I was told that there were orders from above,” he said, adding that the strings were being pulled by General Bajwa.

He added that the cases against the ruling members had been created long before he took power and many cases were mature and only had to pronounce the sentence but they were stopped from doing so.

Earlier, he said that the country was facing unprecedented economic challenge today while adding that every thief was receiving relief.

PTI chairman said that there was rule of the powerful in the country, not law; adding that the law had been torn to shreds since the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) came into power.

He said that the rule of law provides level playing field to every citizen and went on to mention that the around 0.7 million people have left Pakistan this year owing to depressing macroeconomic situation.

However, he pinned hope with prevalence of rule of law to overcome economic challenge.

He urged the lawyers’ community to play their role in establishing rule of law in the country, adding that Pakistan had no future otherwise.