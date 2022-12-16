ECP says only census results by March can enable new delimitations

As the apex poll body gears up for conducting general elections next year, it has sought details of the last population and housing census.

In this regard, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) sent a letter to the Planning Ministry on Friday.

In the letter, Pakistan’s chief statistician told the apex poll body that the Council of Common Interest (CCI) had approved timelines for completing the seventh census by December 31, 2022.

However, the chief statistician told the ECP earlier in December that due to the inability of the National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) to build the software and hardware to conduct a ‘digital’ census despite working on it for four months. Further delays were caused by the transition in government and the worsening economic situation of the country.

The ECP stated that it would need substantial time to complete the delimitation of constituencies and needed the census to be completed by December 31, 2022.

However, with the PBS now suggesting delays in completing the census, the ECP had reviewed the time it would take to complete various activities leading up to the elections.

In the letter to the Planning Ministry, ECP said that to complete fresh delimitations based on the new census, the census results must be provided by March 31, 2023, so that they can complete their exercise in time.